Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. offers microbiome therapeutics platform. It is focused on developing Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.25.

MCRB stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.49. 342,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,106. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 7,603.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

