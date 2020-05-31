Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $62.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shake Shack Inc. is engaged in owning and operating restaurants. The company offers burgers, hot dogs, frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, beer and wine. It operates primarily in New York, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Florida, Massachusetts, Virginia, Nevada, London, Istanbul and Dubai. Shake Shack Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Shake Shack from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.94.

Shake Shack stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.55. The stock had a trading volume of 868,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,314. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $105.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average of $56.60.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $143.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $1,380,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $20,987.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,750. 21.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 339.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,453,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

