SHIELD Market Cap Tops $657,509.85 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 77.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 31st. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $657,509.85 and approximately $8,962.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded up 105.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,493.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $235.36 or 0.02479137 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.65 or 0.02576943 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00488968 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.63 or 0.00712332 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012523 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00075787 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00022857 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00551697 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency

SHIELD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

