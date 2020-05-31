Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Ship Finance International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.70 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Ship Finance International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ship Finance International from $15.50 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ship Finance International from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of Ship Finance International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ship Finance International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.45.

SFL stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 955,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $12.31. Ship Finance International has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. Ship Finance International’s payout ratio is presently 128.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Ship Finance International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Ship Finance International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ship Finance International by 9,266.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ship Finance International during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Ship Finance International by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ship Finance International

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

