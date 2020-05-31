ShowHand Hits One Day Trading Volume of $226.00 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last week, ShowHand has traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $30,636.01 and $226.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShowHand token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.97 or 0.02061594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00183320 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00044613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000175 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00023985 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, IDEX, YoBit and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

