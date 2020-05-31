Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) have received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

SIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America cut Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

SIG stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.55. 2,684,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,976. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $552.25 million, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.27. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $31.44.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 1.72%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Oded Edelman purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $232,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,075.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H. Todd Stitzer acquired 12,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $81,240.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,136.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 54,735 shares of company stock worth $363,440 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth $203,000.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

