Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SIMO. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.07. 301,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.13. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $53.04.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $132.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 76.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,421 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,715 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

