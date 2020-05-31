Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.13.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE SI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.59. The company had a trading volume of 139,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $16.95.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John M. Bonino purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $91,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,223.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Charles Campbell sold 10,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $166,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,850,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth $1,410,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $796,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $2,113,000. 33.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

