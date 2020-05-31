Silverway Price Tops $0.0000 (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Silverway token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit, BitMart and CoinLim. In the last week, Silverway has traded 36% lower against the U.S. dollar. Silverway has a total market cap of $4,124.20 and approximately $9,755.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,500.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $245.02 or 0.02578936 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002251 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000276 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.77 or 0.00650155 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Silverway (CRYPTO:SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform . Silverway’s official website is silverway.io . Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Silverway can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, BitMart and CoinLim. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Silverway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

