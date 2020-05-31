SingularityNET Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.85 Million (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $8.85 million and $499,353.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, DragonEX, Kucoin and Tidex. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $192.75 or 0.02040561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00179474 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00043657 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000168 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00023623 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET launched on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, DragonEX, Tidex, Ethfinex, Liqui, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.