Social Send (SEND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $217,048.30

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Social Send has a market cap of $217,048.30 and $85.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Social Send has traded up 21.5% against the dollar. One Social Send coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00015270 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003566 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003047 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000701 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Social Send Profile

Social Send is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

