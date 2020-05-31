Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sohu.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Sohu.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHU traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,057. Sohu.com has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.44.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The information services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Sohu.com will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHU. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Sohu.com by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $945,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Sohu.com by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 71,525 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

