Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Given Hold Rating at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solitario is a gold, silver, platinum-palladium, and base metal exploration company actively exploring in Brazil, Mexico and Peru. Solitario has significant business relationships with Anglo Platinum, Newmont Mining and Votorantim Metais. Solitario has approximately US$24 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt. Solitario is traded on the American Stock Exchange (AMEX: XPL) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: SLR). “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Solitario Zinc in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

XPL traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.31. 35,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,835. Solitario Zinc has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.38.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Solitario Zinc

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

