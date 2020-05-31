Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Share Price

Media headlines about Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) have been trending somewhat negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories earned a news sentiment score of -1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE RDY traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.44. The company had a trading volume of 564,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,063. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.52. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $53.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.28 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

RDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

