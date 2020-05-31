Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) Receives $6.30 Average PT from Analysts

Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SONM shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 15th. National Securities downgraded Sonim Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Sonim Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley cut their target price on Sonim Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th.

In other Sonim Technologies news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 696,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $912,255.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 420.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 547.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 15,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 41.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SONM remained flat at $$0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,262,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19. Sonim Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.23). Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a negative return on equity of 93.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

