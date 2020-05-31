SpaceChain (SPC) Trading Up 16.5% Over Last Week

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One SpaceChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including Coinnest, HitBTC, EXX and Bittrex. In the last week, SpaceChain has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. SpaceChain has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $1,146.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Token Profile

SpaceChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC, EXX and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

