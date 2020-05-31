Sparkpoint (SRK) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Sparkpoint has a total market cap of $397,357.84 and $8,600.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sparkpoint token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Sparkpoint has traded 71.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.63 or 0.02060607 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00183264 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00044518 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000175 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00023990 BTC.

Sparkpoint Token Profile

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 14,499,989,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,496,452,953 tokens. The official website for Sparkpoint is sparkpoint.io . Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sparkpoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem

Buying and Selling Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkpoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sparkpoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

