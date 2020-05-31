Spectrecoin Price Hits $0.0945 on Top Exchanges (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0945 or 0.00000995 BTC on exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.48 million and $4,777.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006001 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002296 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00015636 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018873 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.72 or 0.01587552 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000557 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

