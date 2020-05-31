Spiking (SPIKE) Price Up 11.8% This Week

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Spiking has a market capitalization of $460,373.87 and approximately $246,720.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spiking has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. One Spiking token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including COSS and Kryptono.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00042885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.84 or 0.04936023 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002286 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00054934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00031201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002734 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010572 BTC.

Spiking Token Profile

SPIKE is a token. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Spiking's total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com.

The official website for Spiking is spiking.com

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

