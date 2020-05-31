Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.22.

SPLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Splunk from $120.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Splunk from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of Splunk stock traded up $5.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,289,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.89 and a 200 day moving average of $144.40. Splunk has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $187.11.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $434.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.60 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $700,590.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,775,029.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $175,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,236.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,654 shares of company stock worth $13,718,869. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Splunk by 571.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Splunk by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Splunk by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,519 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

