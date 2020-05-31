Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.15 Million

Analysts expect Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) to report sales of $226.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $232.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $219.50 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse reported sales of $174.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sportsman’s Warehouse.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $258.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPWH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.07.

NASDAQ SPWH traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $11.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,052. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $483.65 million, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.49.

In related news, Director Kent Vernon Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,579.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.3% during the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 38,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

