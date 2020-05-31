Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.22.

Several analysts recently commented on SPOT shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Spotify from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spotify from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

SPOT stock traded up $3.71 on Tuesday, hitting $180.93. 1,152,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,120. Spotify has a 1-year low of $109.18 and a 1-year high of $196.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.49 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.81 and a 200-day moving average of $145.30.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. Spotify had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Spotify will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Spotify by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Spotify by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify in the 4th quarter valued at $4,524,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

