Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given Media Sentiment Rating of -2.89

Media stories about Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) have been trending negative on Sunday, InfoTrie reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Starbucks earned a media sentiment score of -2.89 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the coffee company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Starbucks’ analysis:

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.77.

SBUX traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $77.99. The stock had a trading volume of 10,108,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,590,518. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.54 and a 200-day moving average of $80.61. The company has a market capitalization of $91.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $726,546. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.