State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.56.

Several brokerages recently commented on STT. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,259.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in State Street by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 1,180.5% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STT traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,938,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,920. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.55. State Street has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.36.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

