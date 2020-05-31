Stealth Trading 13.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. Stealth has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $8,951.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stealth has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006085 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003600 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001276 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001660 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00039161 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 35,868,778 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

