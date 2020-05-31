Steem Dollars Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $5.72 million and approximately $50,121.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00010637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,500.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.02 or 0.02578936 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002251 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000276 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.77 or 0.00650155 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,661,626 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

