Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $77.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MNST has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.24.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,114,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,591. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.96. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $72.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $1,024,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,759.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,647 shares of company stock worth $14,661,651 over the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

