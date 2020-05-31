Stokes Family Office LLC Boosts Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 60.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,494 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.32. 5,633,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,729,443. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.11 and a 200-day moving average of $192.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.21.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

