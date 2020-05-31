Stokes Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 803,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,371,000 after acquiring an additional 34,517 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 8,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE BABA traded up $7.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.39. The company had a trading volume of 43,174,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,063,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.91. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14. The company has a market cap of $527.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.94 and a 200-day moving average of $204.41.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.57 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BABA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.38.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.