Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate (STORE properties). The Company provides net-lease solutions principally to middle-market and larger companies that own STORE Properties. It invests in single-tenant real estate such as chain restaurants, supermarkets, health clubs, and education, retail, service, and distribution facilities. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Store Capital from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Store Capital from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Store Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Store Capital from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Store Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.13.

Shares of NYSE STOR traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,263,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,240,870. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.96. Store Capital has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.41 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 43.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Store Capital will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Rosivach acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.10 per share, with a total value of $321,000.00. Also, EVP Chad Allen Freed acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Insiders acquired 32,135 shares of company stock valued at $811,558 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Store Capital by 516.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Store Capital during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Store Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Store Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

