Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is a biopharmaceutical company which develops, acquires and commercializes product candidates that target rare diseases. Its product candidate consists of COR-003, is a cortisol inhibitor, for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome, COR-004 and COR-005 to treat acromegaly, BP-2001, the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trial. Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.70.

Shares of SBBP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.42. The company had a trading volume of 259,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,893. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $3.89.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 181.82% and a negative return on equity of 57.46%. The business had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBBP. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 434,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 523.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 354,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 373.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 185,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 653,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 178,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

