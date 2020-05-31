SVB Leerink Raises Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Price Target to $21.00

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) had its price objective boosted by SVB Leerink from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $23.40.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.18% and a negative net margin of 6,099.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 20,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $177,769.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 3,445,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $32,492,639.81. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 538,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,988.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,297,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 295.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

