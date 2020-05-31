Swarm City (SWT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,712.00

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last week, Swarm City has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar. Swarm City has a market cap of $281,798.22 and $3,712.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm City token can now be bought for about $0.0330 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00042962 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $463.32 or 0.04899107 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002265 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00055003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00031192 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002664 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City (SWT) is a token. It launched on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city

Swarm City Token Trading

Swarm City can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

