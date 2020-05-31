Swipe (SXP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.55 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a market capitalization of $30.55 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe token can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00004896 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and P2PB2B.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swipe alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.43 or 0.02045323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00181120 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00043988 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000174 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00023773 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 299,969,953 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,982,752 tokens. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.