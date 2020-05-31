Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €90.06 ($104.72).

Several research analysts recently commented on SY1 shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Independent Research set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

FRA SY1 traded up €0.56 ($0.65) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €98.40 ($114.42). The stock had a trading volume of 412,437 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €93.92 and its 200 day moving average is €90.66. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($85.44).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

