Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SNDX. Citigroup upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:SNDX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.20. 900,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $21.97.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,013.65% and a negative return on equity of 132.06%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. 57.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

