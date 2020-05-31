TaaS Price Up 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last week, TaaS has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. TaaS has a market cap of $6.98 million and approximately $2,353.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TaaS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00009026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TaaS alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00043063 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $475.86 or 0.05012438 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002315 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00055188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002755 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010557 BTC.

TaaS Token Profile

TAAS is a token. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TaaS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TaaS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.