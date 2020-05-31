Talanx AG (ETR:TLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Talanx AG (ETR:TLX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €40.35 ($46.92).

Several analysts recently weighed in on TLX shares. HSBC set a €36.50 ($42.44) price target on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx in a report on Friday, May 8th. Warburg Research set a €46.60 ($54.19) price target on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nord/LB set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of Talanx stock traded down €1.14 ($1.33) on Tuesday, hitting €31.64 ($36.79). The stock had a trading volume of 109,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,773. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.06. Talanx has a one year low of €21.42 ($24.91) and a one year high of €48.38 ($56.26). The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €31.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €38.98.

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

