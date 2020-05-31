TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Market Cap Hits $709,402.76

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 31st. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be bought for $0.0595 or 0.00000625 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market capitalization of $709,402.76 and $25,455.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TEAM (TokenStars) alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010121 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002268 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CRYPTO:TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,931,201 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin . The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

TEAM (TokenStars) can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TEAM (TokenStars) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEAM (TokenStars) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.