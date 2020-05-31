Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TGLS. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. B. Riley lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.91. 71,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,225. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.61, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Tecnoglass had a positive return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $87.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.92 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 287,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 32,265 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 175,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 38,516 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 146,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 42,029 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 63,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.