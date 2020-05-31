TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TELA. ValuEngine raised shares of TELA Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of TELA Bio from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of TELA Bio stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,857. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $156.86 million and a PE ratio of -0.80. TELA Bio has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a current ratio of 13.07.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TELA Bio will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in TELA Bio by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 63,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. grew its holdings in TELA Bio by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 1,074,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in TELA Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in TELA Bio by 1,601.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 405,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 381,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TELA Bio by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

