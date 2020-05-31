Telcoin (TEL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $152,722.00

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $14.02 million and $152,722.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Telcoin has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. One Telcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Telcoin

Telcoin (CRYPTO:TEL) is a token. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,245,810,799 tokens. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin . The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in

Buying and Selling Telcoin

Telcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

