Terracoin Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $746,839.59 and $17.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0326 or 0.00000344 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,476.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.90 or 0.02552695 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00645970 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010913 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000645 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse

Terracoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

