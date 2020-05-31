TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $184.00 Million

Equities analysts expect TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) to post $184.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TETRA Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $177.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.10 million. TETRA Technologies posted sales of $288.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will report full-year sales of $682.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $682.60 million to $683.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $595.80 million, with estimates ranging from $555.09 million to $636.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TETRA Technologies.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $222.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.48 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTI. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price target (down from $2.25) on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of TETRA Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. TETRA Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.44.

NYSE:TTI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,789,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,299. TETRA Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $41.55 million, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 484.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 22,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

