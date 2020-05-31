Textron (NYSE:TXT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TXT. Barclays cut Textron from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Textron from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Alembic Global Advisors cut Textron from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Textron from $51.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.90.

Get Textron alerts:

TXT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,714,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,646. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.62. Textron has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $54.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Textron had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,610,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054,671 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 1,505.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,738,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,459 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,683,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,090,000 after buying an additional 871,313 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Textron by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,091,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,667,000 after buying an additional 747,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 751,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,514,000 after buying an additional 495,097 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.