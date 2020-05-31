TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Releases Earnings Results

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.06%.

Shares of TFSL opened at $15.41 on Friday. TFS Financial has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average is $18.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TFSL. BidaskClub cut TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 9th.

In other news, Director Martin J. Cohen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,500 shares in the company, valued at $274,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

