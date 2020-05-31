Thales SA (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Thales SA (OTCMKTS:THLEF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

THLEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Thales from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THLEF traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $76.40. The company had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414. Thales has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $121.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.26.

Thales SA provides various solutions for customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Transport, and Defence and Security segments. It offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, and intelligence systems; and training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces, as well as digital security solutions.

