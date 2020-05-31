THEKEY Market Cap Achieves $1.66 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One THEKEY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Bit-Z, LBank and Coinrail. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $6,679.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, THEKEY has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a token. Its launch date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, LATOKEN, Bit-Z, Switcheo Network, Coinrail and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

