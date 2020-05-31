Thore Cash Hits Market Capitalization of $45,782.28 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Thore Cash token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $45,782.28 and approximately $56,354.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00488189 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012471 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003070 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Thore Cash Token Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

