TigerCash Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.10 Million (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 31st. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $378,563.37 and $3.10 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One TigerCash token can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.78 or 0.01584582 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00218991 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About TigerCash

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. TigerCash's official message board is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash's official website is www.cointiger.com

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

